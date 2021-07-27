-
This time around, it will have the backing of the state's largest anti-abortion group - Ohio Right to Life.
The stakes are higher with a newly configured U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion-rights opponents say they're ultimately hoping to overturn Roe v. Wade.
There’s been a lot of attention given to a contentious bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected since the House...
Union Members Pack Hearing On Public Employee Union Dues Bill That's Seen As "Right To Work" MeasureMembers of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee...
A Cincinnati anti-abortion activist was in regular contact with Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office during a 2015 Planned Parenthood...
Some new bills at the Statehouse would make abortion illegal at earlier stages of pregnancy than the existing law, which bans abortion after around 24…