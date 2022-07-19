Ohio Right to Life president to be reappointed to state medical board

Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, intends to renominate to the state medical board the president of Ohio Right to Life, who also was the lead plaintiff in a redistricting case in federal court.

A spokesman said DeWine intends to reappoint Mike Gonidakis, a lobbyist and former senior deputy attorney general who heads the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

Gonidakis will be reappointed to one of three seats on the medical board not held specifically for doctors, and the DeWine spokesman said the appointment will "likely be finalized closer to the end of the term."

Gonidakis has also done political work as well.

Gonidakis is often featured as a conservative commentator in news programs throughout Ohio. He had been a delegate for former governor John Kasich after he won the Ohio Republican presidential primary, but then supported Donald Trump and attended his inauguration. Gonidakis was a delegate for Trump in 2020.

In February, Gonidakis became the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit over state House and Senate district maps ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered in favor of Republicans by the Ohio Supreme Court. A federal court ordered those maps be put in place for the August 2 primary for state lawmakers.

Throughout the pandemic, Gonidakis has tweeted criticisms of state and federal COVID-19 policies. That included a tweet in December 2021 which said "Amazing day in Florida with my kids today. We met so many great people and no masks! Lots of laughs & new friends made today. Follow our lead my friends."

And another post in November 2020, as Ohio was under a statewide mask mandate, said "Does the Governor’s mask order contemplate employees w/preexisting medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks? What if a customer walks in & claims a medical condition? Do customers have to carry their doctors note in their pocket at all times?"

Gonidakis said in a statement: "I am honored to serve for a third five-year term on the state medical board. There is no greater service than public service. I encourage all Ohioans to give back to our great state and serve on a board or commission.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues and the men and women at the medical board who work tirelessly to protect all Ohioans," Gonidakis said.

