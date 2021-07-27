-
Cincinnati City Council has approved a paid parental leave program by a vote of 7-2. The two council members voting against the plan were Amy Murray and…
-
Cincinnati City Council will likely vote Wednesday on a plan to offer paid parental leave.In short, the plan includes allowing men and women to take two…
-
After much debate a Cincinnati council committee decided not to vote on two paid parental leave proposals. Budget and Finance Committee vice chair Amy…
-
There are competing proposals for offering parental leave to Cincinnati city workers. Council Members Yvette Simpson and Chris Seelbach want to offer four…
-
Just a week after Dayton announced it will offer paid parental leave to city employees, Cincinnati may be doing the same.Mayor John Cranley is introducing…