Norwood's new police dog is earning his keep. In less than two weeks on the job, he's sniffed out piles of drugs and tracked down felons.Sir Beauregard…
Ruger, the electronic-detection K9, is getting his feet wet as the newest member of the Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Department.The eighteen-month old…
Karson, the Wilmington police dog, has been missing for three weeks. The department and the community hold out hope the Belgian Malinois will return…
Miami University's newest canine officer is part of the security team for Monday's visit by Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.Miami's first…