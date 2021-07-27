-
The financing plan is now in place for The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority Board to acquire and demolish the former Millennium Hotel in…
Hamilton County administrators are working on a Plan B to make sure The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority can purchase the Millennium Hotel…
The Hamilton County administrator plans another update for county commissioners in about two weeks on efforts by The Port of Greater Cincinnati…
The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority approved a resolution Friday for the agency to be involved with a plan to redevelop the site of the…
Two parking garages north of the Duke Energy Convention Center will soon be under new ownership and new management. The Port is buying the garages at 609…
Update 7/20/17 at 6:15 pm: Council Member Kevin Flynn emailed and said a crew, with four workers, was cleaning up the property on Colerain Avenue across…
Cincinnati Council is giving the go ahead to a plan to fund demolishing the former Hudepohl Brewing facility in Queensgate. But Council wants the Port…
Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday on a funding plan to allow the Port Authority to demolish the former Hudepohl Brewery building on West Sixth…
The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, in cooperation with Walnut Hills residents, is creating a kind of "super block" at Morgan and…
Redevelopment of underutilized Hamilton County industrial sites could result in an economic impact of $12 billion. The UC Economics Center prepared the…