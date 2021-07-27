Praying the steps

-
A Cincinnati tradition more than 160 years old will not continue this year. The steps Catholics and members of other faiths use to pray on the way to Good…
Even before midnight, people began gathering at the foot of Mount Adams to participate in a Good Friday tradition dating back to the late 1860s: praying…
