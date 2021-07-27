-
Last November, Cincinnati voters approved a $48 million levy for Cincinnati Public Schools, part of which will be used to increase access to quality…
Within a few weeks, the group working on a plan to provide voluntary, universal preschool in the region could have a plan for a tax levy to go on the…
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) recently announced the winners of its Big Idea Challenge, a contest designed to seek out ideas that enrich our…
Business and Community leaders are coming together to launch a city-wide initiative to get more - if not all- kids in pre-school.Studies show children who…