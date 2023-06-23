CPS to open a new preschool in Madisonville this fall

Cincinnati Public Schools on Friday announced it has completed the purchase of the former Bramble Elementary School building and is planning to open a new preschool at the location in Madisonville by the 2023-2024 school year.

CPS says the school will be an additional early childhood education option, making access to preschool more convenient for families in the neighborhood. Previously, John P. Parker Elementary School, which serves pre-K through 6th grade students, was the only CPS preschool option in the area.

Superintendent Iranneta Wright says the addition is one people in the school community were demanding.

"Many community and staff members, living and working in Madisonville, have expressed a common theme of making sure neighborhood access is always considered during current and future plans," Wright said. "I am confident this new direction will only strengthen our efforts to establish a center for early childhood innovation and build programming and continuity for nearby schools such as John P. Parker School and Shroder High School."

CPS says it's currently working to prepare classrooms, hire staff, and get students enrolled at the new location for the upcoming school year. According to the district, the additional school will not impact programming at the other nearby schools.

The public will have opportunities to ask questions and hear updates about the preschool's opening during community engagement sessions over the summer. The first session is set for Thursday, July 6, at the new school location on Homer Ave. Two more sessions are scheduled for July 19 and Aug. 3.

Families interested in attending the school can start the early registration process July 10.