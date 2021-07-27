racial disparities

-
A group of Cincinnati teens, sponsored by the Children's Law Center, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the Urban League, is making recommendations to…
-
Statistics show Kentucky jails a higher percentage of people than most states, ninth overall and second for women, and the ACLU is calling for legislative…
-
A survey by the University of Cincinnati found that African-American adults in Greater Cincinnati are more likely than white adults to report they believe…
-
More than fifty years have passed since the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. gave his ?I Have a Dream? speech during the March on Washington. While we have…
-
The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio?'s recently-released report, ?The State of Black Cincinnati 2015: Two Cities,? shows the stark disparities…