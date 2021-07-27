-
Fifty years ago today: Alan Richard "Al" Michaels, 26, was hired to be the radio voice of the National League Champion Cincinnati Reds on Nov. 24, 1970,…
TV ratings for the Cincinnati Reds' COVID-shortened season dropped 9% – or much more – from 2019.The 60 games telecast July through September averaged a…
Thom Brennaman, who was suspended mid-game five weeks ago for making a homophobic slur, has resigned his Cincinnati Reds TV job after 13 years."My family…
Update 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20: Fox Sports has dropped Thom Brennaman from NFL games this fall because of his use of a gay slur during the Reds'…
And this one belongs to Reds fans!After 18 months, we can finally see Terry Lukemire's Marty Brennaman documentary, How We Lookin?: The Immortal Words of…
Limited access to Reds players – and no interaction with the opponents' broadcasters and beat reporters – will make TV and radio games a different ball…
The Reds delayed 2020 Opening Day game will air on WKRC-TV at 6:10 p.m. Friday July 24, as Channel 12 again simulcasts Fox Sports Ohio's telecast of the…
From his childhood in the Cincinnati Reds' clubhouse to playing outfield next to his father in Seattle, the MLB Network premieres a 90-minute film about…
The Cincinnati Bengals' last Super Bowl appearance from 1989, and the Reds' "Johnny Bench Night" with his final Riverfront Stadium home run, replay this…
After 30 years of getting up before the bars close, WKRC-TV morning anchor John Lomax finally will have some more daylight to enjoy his family and…