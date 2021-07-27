-
According to local service agency Shelterhouse, almost 8,000 Cincinnatians, including children, are homeless. A variety of factors can lead to…
-
Christopher Eanes, the artistic director of the Cincinnati Boychoir, joins Anne Arenstein to discuss an ongoing research project with Cincinnati…
-
AK Steel has announced plans to build a "World-Class Research and Innovation Center" one mile east of I-75's Middletown exit near the Atrium Hospital.The…
-
Bisphenol A, or BPA, is a chemical commonly found in food and beverage packaging. Several studies have linked BPA to neurological defects, diabetes,…
-
On the eve of the Westminster Dog Show, everyone believes their dog is smart and you may think yours is the smartest ever. Either way, there is no denying…
-
Dr. Joshua Miller from the University of Cincinnati’s Department of Geology joins Thane Maynard to discuss his work collecting and researching fossils and…
-
In this week’s Focus on Technology, Ann Thompson reports there’s a new way to study one of the most deadly forms of cancer.
-
The fountain of youth may be closer than you think. A German researcher working at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center appears to have…
-
Joshua Benoit will be an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, after completing his current work on a research…
-
Navy amphibious vehicles will soon be faster, more agile and better able to carry larger payloads for longer distances. That’s because two University of…