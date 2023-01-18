© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

LGBTQ scientists want safety standards for fieldwork

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:13 AM EST
Earlham_WPT_DSCN4023_PrairieFire_MadeleineMaxine.jpeg
Earlham College
/
Jaime Coon (pictured, middle) is one of the authors on the paper which reminds decision makers everyone is going to have different needs in the field.

Academia is not doing enough to include LGBTQ+ scientists and make them feel safe while doing research in the field — so says a group of students and assistant professors who've published a paper with recommendations for improvement.

The paper, published Wednesday by the Journal of Applied Ecology, goes beyond using the proper pronouns, says Earlham College Assistant Professor Jaime Coon. “While this is really important, our paper goes further by encouraging institutions and mentors to think about survival and physical safety in the field.”

For queer field ecologist and Ph.d. candidate Nathan Alexander, this is personal. He helped write the paper after he experienced unsafe situations in some rural towns when venturing out.

“What might be considered risky behavior in order to leave late at night, to go to the town over to find community there, or other issues such as that,” says Alexander, who goes to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Coon, also a queer scientist, says, “We have folks on our author team who have not had adequate housing because they were trans. So, a lot of housing and fieldwork situations is binary. And there are times where trans individuals have been asked to live completely separately, such as living in a tent when everyone else has access to bunk houses.”

Coon says there is an assumption that everyone is heterosexual or cisgender, and pressure to conform can result in victimization, isolation and mental health issues.

The paper recommends field teams should avoid the use of gender-segregated housing and bathrooms when traveling, and buying size-inclusive field gear. Institutions should also have well developed safety plans.

The researchers acknowledge they wrote the paper with ecological fieldwork in mind, but the recommendations are broadly applicable to anyone interested in LGBTQ+ inclusion work.

“This isn’t just about making institutions of higher education a better place,” Coon says. “This is about making everywhere a better place.”

Tags
Local News Earlham CollegeLGBTQresearch
Ann Thompson
Ann Thompson has years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology
See stories by Ann Thompson