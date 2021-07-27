-
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Kentucky native J. Todd Scott’s newest crime novel, Lost River.
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews the latest from Valerie Trouet, Tree Story: The History of the World Written in Rings.
Around Cincinnati contributor Roberta Schultz has just released her latest poetry chapbook. She joins our Barbara Gray for a conversation about the poems…
Book Review: Roberta Schultz has a review of Nancy Brown Diggs’ exploration of the people and culture closer to her own, In Search of Appalachia.
Book Review: Roberta Shultz reviews The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think by Jennifer Ackerman.
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Grady Hendrix’s latest novel, The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires.
Celebrating National Poetry Month: our contributor and poet Roberta Schultz recites Forbidden Fruit from her chapbook, Songs from the Shaper’s Harp.
Book Review: Roberta Schultz has a review of Backyard Farming: Growing Herbs for Food & Medicine by Kim Pezza.
Book Review: Roberta Schultz shares her thoughts on The Letters of Cole Porter by Cliff Eisen & Dominic McHugh.
Book review: A great gift for the young adventurer in your life, Roberta Schultz reviews Wildlife Adventure: An Interactive Guide with Facts, Photos, and…