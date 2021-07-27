-
UFO investigators are moving their headquarters to Cincinnati. The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), which describes itself as the world's oldest and largest…
Dean Regas, the astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, has stayed busy during the pandemic with online tours and educational sessions; releasing the…
It may have been toxic levels of pollution in two central reservoirs that prompted ancient Mayans to flee the city of Tikal. That’s according to new…
It turns out spiders can see more colors than us and even the tiniest offspring are stealthy hunters. These are just some of the fun facts University of…
Hidden Brain, heard on WVXU and WMUB Saturday afternoons at 2:00, uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human…
The tiny Belgica Antarctica, the Antarctic midge, or fly, is the largest land animal found on the continent, as well as its only insect.University of…
Later this month the planet Mars will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years, appearing large and bright enough to be easily seen with the naked…
"We don't understand all the mysteries of science, we don't know all the mysteries of creation, but we know that they're one and together," a participant said.
Thursday, April 5 at 7:00 pmFrom America Abroad: we will look back at the Golden Age of Islam and the contribution of Arab Muslim scholars to some of the…
Dayton educator Kevin Cornell ("Mr. C") is bringing his lighthearted science lessons to public television this fall. The one-minute segments called "Full…