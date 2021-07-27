-
Autonomous vehicles are already on Greater Cincinnati roadways and the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is looking to expand…
It may not be too much longer before airports around the world use self-driving vehicles to take you to your terminal, transport your luggage and clear…
Ohio continues to give the green light to businesses that want to help pioneer the development of self-driving vehicles. Just last week at a COSI…
DriveOhio, the state's clearinghouse for autonomous vehicle testing and smart technology, plans to include Interstates I-75 between Cincinnati and Dayton…
Airlines, hotels and cruise ships are increasingly personalizing your vacation by collecting personal data and tech experts like Dave Hatter are tempted…
Right now car companies are focused on making sure self-driving vehicles can safely navigate the road. But when all the kinks get worked out they'll turn…
Ohio has its foot on the gas accelerating an effort to grow its self-driving vehicle industry. After success last fall, The Ohio Turnpike and OTTO are…