Five groups of Seven Hills students who Head of the Upper School Matthew Bolton called, " creative, innovative and flexible thinkers," pitched their…
Woodward Career Technical High School building technologies instructor West Davis will be one of many mentors featured on PBS' sixth annual national…
Ken Burns' highly anticipated look back at "The Vietnam War" premieres Sunday, Sept. 17, opposite the annual Emmy Awards.PBS devotes 18 hours to the film…
As part of the University of Cincinnati's Research Week, a friendly little "Shark Tank" competition brought out the brilliant and innovative scientists…
The University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute is taking a cue from television in its bid to research and treat cancer.The owners of Cincinnati's Tom +…