-
Former WCPO-TV reporter Hagit Limor returns to Channel 9 Monday night with a half-hour special retracing her father's journey to survive the Holocaust…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists have announced the winners and finalists in their 2018 Excellence…
-
Note: This segment originally aired on March 14, 2017.Since he's been in office, President Trump has continued his running battle with reporters and…
-
King Records continues to be recognized for its significance to Cincinnati through radio documentaries airing on WVXU and WMUB. The series of radio…
-
The National Voice Of America Museum Of Broadcasting is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the VOA, which started broadcasting Feb. 1, 1942 as part of…
-
The public is invited to a “community conversation” about media coverage of the July shooting death of Sam DuBose by former University of Cincinnati…
-
Anchor Scott Schneider is leaving WXIX-TV soon… And news director Kevin Roach and investigative reporter Hagit Limor are gone from the staff, although…
-
In 2012, Ann Thompson reported on the following medical breakthroughs .Feature 1:Medicine might one day fend off some ailments of old age.Feature 2:ADD…
-
1. Cincinnati's Police Chief says a newly released audit of the agency will save money. But James Craig isn't ready to put a dollar amount on the savings…
-
Marijuana and bath salts may dominate headlines but a drug thought to have fallen out of popularity is making a big comeback. WVXU's Tana Weingartner…