3 former Enquirer staffers heading into Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame

The annual Greater Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony June 22 will be a Cincinnati Enquirer reunion.

Jim Delaney

Former city editor and investigative reporter Jim Delaney, recently retired health reporter Anne Saker and late photographer Ernie Coleman will be honored during the Society of Professional Journalists Greater Cincinnati Pro Chapter annual presentation of Excellence In Journalism Awards. (Full disclosure: I worked with all three for years at the Enquirer.)

Delaney started his career at age 19 as a police reporter for the Cincinnati Post, then worked for Al Schottelkotte's WCPO-TV news team as a reporter, producer, assignment editor and assistant news editor.

The Cincinnati native joined the Enquirer in 1976 as an assistant city editor, and was promoted to city editor supervising about 50 reporters and editors. Later, he was special projects editor and an investigative reporter, and won the SPJ chapter's first Gerald White Memorial Award for investigative reporting for his coverage of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire aluminum wiring trial.

Delaney also was co-chair when Cincinnati hosted the 1988 national SPJ convention as part of the city's bicentennial celebration.

Anne Saker

Saker ended her long journalism career last summer when she retired from the Enquirer. Saker wrote about the COVID-19 pandemic, problems at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, legalizing marijuana in Ohio, youth suicide, the transgender community and mental health care. The Columbus native and Ohio University graduate was part of the 60-person Enquirer team that produced the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning "Seven Day of Heroin" series.

She previously worked for United Press International in Washington, D.C.; Gannett News Service; the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C.; and The Oregonian in Portland, Ore.

Coleman, who died last December at age 68, was seen for three decades on the sidelines, baselines and in the dugout at sports events wearing an ever-present baseball hat while carrying two cameras and his gear.

Ernie Coleman

The California native was an Enquirer photographer for 22 years covering general news, breaking news and feature assignments, plus college, high school and pro sports, including the 1990 World Series. After leaving the Enquirer in 2011, he started his own business, Old Hat Photography, and covered sports for the Associated Press as a freelancer. Before coming to the Enquirer in 1990, he worked five years for the Commercial News in Danville, Ill.

The Hall of Fame inductions and awards presentation will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the offices of Graydon Law, 312 Walnut St., Suite 1800, Downtown. The cost is $35 per person. Reservations can be made via Eventbrite here.