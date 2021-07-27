-
Steve Melink, owner of the Melink Corporation, says it really doesn't cost that much more to build a net-zero energy building. He did it for just 10%…
Armed with an equity map, Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability (OES) is on a mission to get more minorities interested in rooftop…
Farmland all across Ohio is being transformed into thousands of acres of solar panels to provide businesses and households with green energy. Much of the…
The Natural Resources Defense Council and Boich Companies, a coal investor, are calling on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve what would...
The City of Cincinnati is expected to put out a request for proposals next month in what could be the largest solar array by a city on city property. The…
Cincinnati sustainability enthusiasts are actively recruiting Downtown building owners to become a part of a new 2030 District. The pitch is: joining…
The biggest solar power plant in Kentucky is on a rooftop in Kenton County. L'Oréal USA Plant Manager Nicole Frey says the company has installed 4,140…
Cincinnati is a great place to find a green job, according to the personal finance website GoodCall. A new report lists the Queen City as number two…
Cincinnati, known as Ohio's "solar capital," according to Director of Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability Larry Falkin, saw a 33 percent…
Construction crews in Dubai aren't building offices one brick at a time. Instead they're assembling them one complete wing at a time thanks to an…