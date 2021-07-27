-
Cincinnati Metro will hold a public meeting this week to hear input on a plan to add benches with advertising at bus stops. The plan is to contract with…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board is moving ahead with its Reinventing Metro plan. A new fare system begins April 4, and soon…
-
Metro wants to simplify its fare structure and is taking public comment on its proposed changes on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention…
-
People will be able to ride Cincinnati Metro buses for free on Election Day next week, Nov. 3. Cincinnati leaders and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) is willing to guarantee bus service inside Cincinnati in exchange for the city transferring transit…
-
Cincinnati is studying the possibility of adding a bus only lane to Reading Road in Avondale. Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld had introduced a motion in…
-
The city of Cincinnati's "Income Tax-Transit Fund" has been the subject of many social media posts since Mayor John Cranley last week vetoed a City…
-
For the first time in history, Hamilton County voters have approved a county-wide tax levy to pay for transit.The Hamilton County Board of Elections…
-
For now, Hamilton County voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to increase the sales tax to pay for transit. But in the unofficial count, the margin…
-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will resume charging Metro and Access riders fares on Sunday.Less than two weeks ago, the board decided to…