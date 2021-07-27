© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Stevie Ray Vaughan

    Music
    A Nod To Stevie Ray Vaughan
    The inspiration for this blues show is a 2+ hour documentary about Stevie Ray Vaughan that I watched last week. I started taking notes, and this show is…
    Music
    The Blues Brothers to Stevie Ray to Nina Simone on The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday night, November 16th at 11pm, starts off with two songs from the opening night of Chicago's House of Blues in 1996 with…
    Music
    SRV, Van Morrison & Ry Cooder On The Blues!
    Stevie Ray Vaughan starts off this week's blues show, Saturday, August 10th at 11pm, talking about his playing, followed by him & Double Trouble on their…
    Music
    Bruce Iglauer & The Story of Alligator Records
    Ron Esposito spoke with Cincinnati native Bruce Iglauer by phone on April 1st about his journey into the world of the blues and how he founded Alligator…
    Music
    The Blues: 2.16.19 show
    This week's blues show at 11pm on Saturday, February 16th starts with a song by Tony Joe White with some help from Michael McDonald. Michael McDonald's…
    Music
    John Mayall & Stevie Ray Vaughan on The Blues!
    This week's blues show, Saturday, May 19th at 11pm, begins with the legendary Koko Taylor along with Robben Ford and Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters in the…
    Music
    Music Notes week of February 12th
    The jazz duo, AS IS, which is Cincinnati native Alan and Stacey Schulman, are coming to the Harth Lounge on Saturday night, February 24th at 8pm. It's a…
    Music
    Lonnie Mack and Mackfest on The Blues!
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, April 15th at 11pm, the spotlight's on the late, great guitarist Lonnie Mack who passed away a year ago on April…
    Music
    The Blues: 3.4.17 show
    This week's blues show, which airs 11pm on Saturday, March 4th, begins with a new Alligator release by Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio. Elvin Bishop was a…
    Music
    The Blues: 12.3.16 show
    This week's blues show which airs on Saturday, December 3rd at 11pm, starts off with the classic R. L. Burnside song, It's Bad You Know, from the Sopranos…
