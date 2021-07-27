-
The Cincinnati Police Department is in the middle of a major technology upgrade. That includes new body cameras, updated Tasers and replacing in-car video…
Cincinnati's Police Chief told a city council committee Tuesday that an officer likely violated department policy when he Tased an 11-year-old girl last…
The City of Cincinnati clears out a homeless camp, again. A Cincinnati Police officer tases an 11-year-old girl. Hamilton County Commissioners put a levy…
The Cincinnati Police Department says an officer responding to a shoplifting report deployed a Taser when one of the alleged shoplifters ignored commands…
Cincinnati Police say the officer who used a Taser on a robbery suspect Monday night followed department policy.The department says the Taser's prongs…
The family of a man who died after being Tased by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies is suing the county. The federal civil rights and wrongful death suit…
It was this report, released by attorney Al Gerhardstein a year ago, that helped prompt the Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police to study…
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says deputies who used a Taser early Tuesday morning to subdue a man resisting arrest appear to have followed department…
The family of a Cincinnati man who was Tased and then died last year, has filed suit against the City of North College Hill and one of its police…
The family of a man who died after being tased by a University of Cincinnati police officer has settled its claims with the university and officer Richard…