-
Armed with five guns and 600 rounds of ammunition, Over-the-Rhine resident James Hoskins held nine WCPO-TV employees hostage inside the station at Fifth…
-
Here's the story behind John Popovich's series of "Cleaning Out The Desk" photos on Twitter: He's retiring as WCPO-TV sports director on Dec. 27.Popo, as…
-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
What happened to Barak Shapiro? Where's Aly Cohen? How will WLW-TV fill Lisa Cooney's anchor job? And who are all these new TV reporters on Cincinnati…
-
Reporter Tom McKee and sportscaster Ken Broo -- who roomed together as WCPO-TV interns in the summer of 1973 -- will both retire this month from Channel…
-
"Who Can I Trust To Give Me The Real News?"That's the topic for real journalists when they discuss the phenomenon of fake news at the National Voice of…
-
Note: This segment originally aired on March 14, 2017.Since he's been in office, President Trump has continued his running battle with reporters and…
-
The National Voice Of America Museum Of Broadcasting is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the VOA, which started broadcasting Feb. 1, 1942 as part of…
-
On this day in TV Kiese history… Over-the-Rhine resident James Hoskins, armed with five guns and 600 rounds of ammunition, held nine WCPO-TV employees…