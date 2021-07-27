-
Local hotels are struggling to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding travel and tourism.Bimal Patel, board member for the Hamilton County…
Local tourism officials say last week's hotel occupancy rate was the highest since before the pandemic. Hamilton County had 61% occupancy last week,…
Tourism and hospitality are two industries hit hard during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the vaccine getting into more arms, the Cincinnati USA…
Hamilton County could use up to $2 million of federal CARES Act funding for a marketing effort to support struggling hotels, cultural institutions,…
Hamilton County commissioners are expected to vote on spending hotel tax revenues on facilities expansion. The Sharonville Convention Center is asking for…
There's a new ice cream trail in Ohio featuring Cincinnati's Aglamesis Brothers and Graeter's, and creations up north like a ten-scoop "Terminal Tower" in…
Tourism is a rapidly expanding market, and at the forefront of the industry is the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. According to a recent…
Kentucky’s tourism industry generated more than $15 billion dollars in 2017. Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said in a release Monday…
Correction, 10:17 a.m.: funding for the Sharonville Convention Center was for a future expansion study, not for furniture.Original story: Visitors to…
This year marks the tenth year of the Regional Tourism Network, which was created to promote the entire 15 county region to visitors. President and CEO…