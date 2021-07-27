-
Former Judge Tracie Hunter will be released from jail Oct. 5 after serving less than two months of a six-month sentence. That's according to a statement…
Ohio Senator Cecil Thomas is bringing the call for an economic slowdown to the faith community. The movement started after former Judge Tracie Hunter was…
This past weekend, during the 57th annual Cincinnati Music Festival, there were dozens of vendors and black-owned businesses set up on Fountain Square to…
Former Judge Tracie Hunter was dragged out of a courtroom this week after being sentenced to jail. Her sentencing sparked shouts in the courtroom,…
Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter has filed a grievance stating she was injured while being placed in custody during her court…
Updated: 3:29 p.m.A Hamilton County judge has ordered a former juvenile court judge to jail, ending years of legal challenges that allowed her to remain…
Judge Patrick Dinkelacker imposed a six-month sentence for former judge Tracie Hunter.Hunter was convicted of mishandling a confidential document in 2014.…
A federal judge ruled Thursday that suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter should be allowed to vote in the November election.The Hamilton County…
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter, convicted of a felony in October 2014, has sued the Hamilton County Board of Elections for revoking her…
Suspended juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter was to have begun her six-month jail sentence Friday morning, but a federal judge has issued an emergency…