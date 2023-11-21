Ohio Supreme Court indefinitely suspends former Judge Tracie Hunter

The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled Tuesday to indefinitely suspend former Hamilton County Juvenile Judge Tracie Hunter. The ruling, however, leaves open the possibility that Hunter could see her law license reinstated.

The court suspended Hunter, but agreed to give her credit for the last nine years during which she's been under interim suspension. According to Justice Michael P. Donnelly, writing for the majority, professional conduct rules dictate that, after two years of indefinite suspension, an attorney is allowed to ask to be reinstated.

That means Hunter may immediately apply for reinstatement, according to the opinion. The Board of Professional Conduct recommended the suspension with time served.

Hunter was convicted in 2014 on one count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony. The charge stemmed from allegations she improperly involved herself in a case involving her brother. She was sentenced to six months in jail but was released after two for time served in a work detail program.

Court News Ohio reports, "Hunter had contested any suspension, arguing that the criminal charges against her were politically motivated because she was the first Democrat elected as a juvenile judge in Hamilton County and she sought to implement change. The Court rejected her claims and indicated that no sitting judge convicted of a felony has received a sanction less than an indefinite suspension."

Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, Justice Melody Stewart, and Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Sean Gallagher, sitting for Justice Patrick DeWine, joined Justice Donnelly's opinion. Justice Patrick Fischer wrote a separate opinion arguing Hunter should not receive credit for time served. He was joined by Second District Court of Appeals Judge Ronald C. Lewis, sitting for Justice Joseph Deters.

In addition to Deters and DeWine, Justice Jennifer Brunner did not participate in the case.