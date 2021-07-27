-
President Trump is threatening to close the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a recent surge of people crossing illegally. In speaking to reporters about the proposal this past weekend, he said a shutdown could include “all trade.” Such a move would have a significant impact on Ohio, which has Mexico as its second-largest trading partner after Canada.
With a self-imposed Sunday deadline quickly approaching, the Trump administration finished negotiations with Canada to agree to a trade deal to supplant NAFTA. The trade agreement will no longer be known as the North American Free Trade Agreement, instead being labelled the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. "Throughout the campaign I promised to renegotiate NAFTA," President Donald Trump said. "We have kept that promise."
Most of the money — more than $3.6 billion — will go to soybean farmers. Last year, China bought nearly a third of all soybeans grown in the U.S.
