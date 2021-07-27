Turner Farm

-
It's officially spring, flowers are in bloom, lawns are just starting to turn a deeper shade of green and the weeds are beginning their mission to take…
-
Whether you're an avid gardener or just want to keep your landscape looking good, there are dozens of simple things you can do that are not only kinder to…
-
Trees not only add beauty and texture to your landscape, they provide shade for your home, reduce soil erosion and improve air quality. But the emerald…
-
The hot, humid days and heavy rains we’ve had this month have been great for area gardens, but the weather has also been good for the pests that can eat…
-
One of the best ways to get through the cold, gray days of winter is to think about spring. That comes easier for gardeners, who spend January and…
-
Though we have been experiencing amazingly nice weather lately, temperatures are expected to drop down to the 20s and 30s by late next week and winter may…
-
The weather was perfect for being outdoors this weekend, it made even raking leaves enjoyable. Which is a good thing, because getting those leaves off…
-
It doesn't feel like it yet, but it is officially fall. While the weather here can change overnight, there is still time to make the most of your garden.…
-
While some local gardeners are disappointed in their late-summer harvest, others are gathering more fruit and vegetables than their families can eat. No…
-
Mid-summer is a busy time in the garden, crops planted this spring are ready for harvest and gardeners are putting in vegetables they will be able to…