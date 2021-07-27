U.S. House

-
The 116th Congress is beginning its first session Thursday at noon, and Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives. Watch the first day…
-
The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move.
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with Jay Hanselman Monday on Morning Edition about the resignation of House Speaker John Boehner, what it…
-
A website which tracks Congressional money said that former U.S. Rep. Jean Schmidt has failed to file a financial disclosure report that is required of…
-
Being John Boehner has not been an easy thing to be lately. The House Speaker, a West Chester Republican who has served in Congress for 22 years now, has…
-
Brad Wenstrup, the newly-elected congressman from Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, has volunteered to join the House Republican Policy Committee, a…