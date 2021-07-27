-
The Ohio Department of Transportation has hired University of Cincinnati researchers and two consulting firms to study the economic impact of investing in…
-
A University of Maryland transplant surgeon is encouraged by successful tests showing a kidney can be transported by drone. More tests are planned for…
-
Power companies, including Duke Energy, are putting their drones into action to survey damage from Hurricane Florence. The information they get helps…
-
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is now allowing drones within the previously restricted five miles of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky…
-
Born out of a dream to avoid traffic jams, Workhorse CEO Steve Burns has built an electric helicopter. The Loveland company known for its electric…
-
Editor's note, updated April 18, 3:00 p.m.: The RV containing the Ground-Based Detect and Avoid system is now at the airport. The Air Force expects FAA…
-
Chances are good you'll find a quadcopter, commonly known as a "drone," underneath your Christmas tree this year. The Federal Aviation Administration…
-
Under strict guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration, a few U.S. TV stations are airing live drone video. ABC7 says it was the first station…
-
Sinclair Community College is in the midst of a $5 million capital project to expand its unmanned aerial systems (UAS) education and testing, and in the…
-
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is considering the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to help patrol the grounds surrounding two…