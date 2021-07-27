-
Power companies, including Duke Energy, are putting their drones into action to survey damage from Hurricane Florence. The information they get helps…
What usually takes several hours is now being done in about 15 minutes. Cincinnati Police are using drones to diagram and reconstruct accident scenes to…
Editor's note, updated April 18, 3:00 p.m.: The RV containing the Ground-Based Detect and Avoid system is now at the airport. The Air Force expects FAA…
Scientists at Australian Catholic University's School of Exercise Science have developed a formula they say pinpoints overuse, will reduce injury and…
Festo, a German automation company with plans to move its logistics center to Mason by the spring of 2016, is busy showing off its research and…
Under strict guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration, a few U.S. TV stations are airing live drone video. ABC7 says it was the first station…
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is considering the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to help patrol the grounds surrounding two…
By the end of the year, the Federal Aviation Administration says it will pick six sites to test unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The Dayton region hopes to…