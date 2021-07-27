-
The University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) performed 303 organ transplants in nearly 300 surgeries last year, setting a new record.That's a 25…
-
After a battery of tests, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Otto Warmbier, recently released from a North Korean prison, is in a…
-
When you bring home a new baby the first few months are a test of endurance and strength. It's almost as if you need a boot camp before you're ready for…
-
People in Greater Cincinnati waiting for a heart transplant will no longer have to travel hundreds of miles. After a nearly ten year hiatus, UC Health is…
-
During his elementary and teenage years Jake Goodwin was sometimes overlooked in class. It wasn't that he didn't have anything interesting to say. In…
-
Clinical trials are underway in Cincinnati and nationwide that could prove brain stimulation is beneficial to stroke victims.The stimulation is actually…
-
The University of Cincinnati and the University of Michigan are joining with Eli Lilly to research ways to treat and reduce chronic pain.The newly created…
-
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center are freezing out certain kinds of cancers and precancerous lesions with a tiny camera, a catheter…