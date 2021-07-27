-
Residents of the Springdale retirement community Maple Knoll Village have been busier than usual lately. They've been onstage with Lion King performers in…
-
The University of Cincinnati is looking forward as it celebrates its 200th birthday with virtual reality (VR) vignettes. Five real-life experiences are…
-
What's missing for customers who've embraced the online shopping experience is the ability to try on clothing and try out items before buying them. Enter…
-
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's newborn intensive-care unit (NICU) simulated a real emergency this past weekend and evacuated pretend…