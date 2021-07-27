-
Are we witnessing a changing of the guard at WKRC-TV? Veteran news reporter Larry Davis retired from Channel 12 today, the third long-time newsroom…
-
Like his father Paul "Moon" Mullins, Joe Mullins enjoys playing bluegrass music – on the radio or on stage.Joe, who worked with his father at Middletown's…
-
The last Middletown Middies game at historic Wade E. Miller Gym Friday night will be truly special for Lenny Robinson.The long-time announcer for Middies…
-
Middletown's FM 105.9 – the "Country Rebel" when bought by Northern Kentucky University in 2011 – returns to its country roots today as "Southwest Ohio's…
-
Update 8/17/17 at 8:40 p.m.: Northern Kentucky University issued a press release Thursday evening stating WNKU's programming on 89.7 FM will end Friday…
-
Sean O'Mealy has resigned as WNKU-FM general manager effective Oct. 7, after 19 months on the job.He leaves four months after Northern Kentucky University…
-
Northern Kentucky University has given Tucson-based Kalil & Co., one of the nation's biggest media brokers, a one-year contract to explore selling the…
-
Northern Kentucky University is selling Middletown's WPFB-AM (910) to Sacred Heart Radio, the Catholic station broadcasting on WNOP-AM (740).The…