Action Auction bidding began on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, for the Cincinnati-Dayton public television stations' first joint auction. The delayed…
Summer is here, and so are deals on golf, travel, outdoor adventures, gardening and other seasonal specials at WCET-TV.Instead of waiting until the…
The joint WCET-TV and WPTD-TV Action Auction, the biggest fundraiser for the Southwestern Ohio public television stations, has been posted a second time,…
Kitty Lensman, chief operating officer for the Public Media Connect partnership that runs Cincinnati and Dayton public TV stations, will become president…
David Fogarty, president of WCET-TV and Dayton's WPTD-TV, will retire June 30, at the end of the current fiscal year.Fogarty, who started his public…
Again Cincinnati's WCET-TV and Dayton's WPTD-TV and other Ohio public TV stations are dropping regular daytime programming to offer a learn-at-home lineup…
For the first time, the annual spring TV auctions for Cincinnati and Dayton will be completely simulcast on WCET-TV and WPTD-TV April 20-25.Unlike last…
Some over-the-air viewers of WCET-TV could lose their signals on Channel 48 the next week because the station has reduced power for "mandatory tower…
Update 7:15 p.m. Sunday July 7: The part needed to fix the master control and restore broadcasting for WCET-TV, WPTD-TV and WPTO-TV is scheduled to arrive…
Laure Quinlivan's film on the innovative design of Cincinnati Police District 3 headquarters in Western Hills is getting national play on public TV…