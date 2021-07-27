-
The "war to end all wars" began with Austria-Hungary's declaration of war on Serbia on July 28, 1914. The fighting ended when Germany accepted the…
World War I began in Europe on July 28, 1914, but the United States did not enter the war until April 6, 1917. More than 17 million military personnel and…
Christmas, 1914 on the Western Front during World War I. Soldiers on both sides, barley surviving in amazingly harsh conditions, up to their knees in mud…
Tuesday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m.Hosted by Walter CronkiteIn 2006, the original 4.5 million doughboys of World War One had shrunk to a mere handful of…
July 28 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of World War I. The world-wide conflict resulted in more than thirty-seven million casualties, and…
Cincinnati Opera is preparing for its first production of Silent Night, based on the movie Joyeux Noel, recounting the story of WWI soldiers celebrating…
Frank Johnson has a reminder about the upcoming MamLuft & Co. Dance performance of The Tragedy of Time, their contribution to the Cincinnati Remembers WWI…
Geoffrey Rossano is the award-winning editor of the acclaimed book Hero of the Angry Sky: The World War I Diary and Letters of David S. Ingalls, America's…