Robert Doolan was born in Cincinnati on the eve of the Unites States' entry into World War I, enlisted in the Army Air Corps in January 1941 and served as…
Seventy-five years ago today, Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. President Franklin Roosevelt declared it ?a date which…
From Citizen to Enemy, a program presented by the Cincinnati chapters of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and Council on American-Islamic…
Kristin Hannah is the bestselling author of more than 20 books and she joins our Kelly Blewett on the phone to talk about her latest, The Nightingale, a…
Mine Enemy: The Story of German POWs in AmericaDuring World War II, some 400,000 captured German soldiers were shipped across the Atlantic to prison camps…
Sunday marked the 73rd anniversary of the attack on Peal Harbor, which brought America into World War II. University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of…
During World War II, Army Air Corps fighter pilot Lieutenant Herschel Ponder flew 51 missions over Europe. Forty-five years later he wrote about his…
“Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many…
The Girls of Atomic City is a fascinating fact-based novel about the women who unknowingly built the atomic bomb while working in the small town of Oak…
Today, thanks to the internet, smart phones, satellite communications and 24-hour cable television we have all come to expect almost instant access to…