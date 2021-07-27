© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wynton Marsalis

  • women_blues._9.29.19_0.jpg
    Music
    From Wynton to Billie On The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday, September 28th at 11pm, the show starts off with a song from Wynton Marsalis's "The Midnight Blues: Standard Time,…
  • arts___minds_festival_7.20.19_larger_size_0.jpg
    Music
    Irma Thomas & Ken Nordine on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
  • mary_ellen_tanner_at_king_records_studio_session.jpg
    Music
    A Touch of Jazz on the Blues: 5.6.17 show
    A friend of mine gave me a copy of Holly Cole's cd "Temptation" which is a collection of Tom Waits' tunes, so I thought I'd start this show off with one…
  • wynton_marsalis.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 6.6.15 show
    This week's Blues show, 11pm on Saturday, June 6th, begins with New Orleans native Wynton Marsalis, the great blues singer Nina Simone, and Cincinnati's…
  • Lincoln_Center_Orchestra.jpg
    Music
    Swing with Bill Cartwright: 3.14.15 show
    A number of big band tunes are on this week's playlist of Swing with Bill Cartwright on Saturday, March 14th at 10pm. Songs by some of the iconic big…