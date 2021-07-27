-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, September 28th at 11pm, the show starts off with a song from Wynton Marsalis's "The Midnight Blues: Standard Time,…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, June 1st at 11pm, the program begins with Irma Thomas and ends with Ken Nordine. The first set also includes…
-
A friend of mine gave me a copy of Holly Cole's cd "Temptation" which is a collection of Tom Waits' tunes, so I thought I'd start this show off with one…
-
This week's Blues show, 11pm on Saturday, June 6th, begins with New Orleans native Wynton Marsalis, the great blues singer Nina Simone, and Cincinnati's…
-
A number of big band tunes are on this week's playlist of Swing with Bill Cartwright on Saturday, March 14th at 10pm. Songs by some of the iconic big…