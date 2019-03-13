Duke Defends Proposed Pipeline While Others Try To Halt It

Neighbors Opposing Pipeline Extension (NOPE) will hold a Wednesday town hall meeting alerting Hamilton County residents that a proposed Duke Energy gas pipeline project is on track and headed to Columbus for approval.

The project, the Central Corridor Pipeline Extension, is in Northeast Hamilton County and, if approved, would run south through Blue Ash and Montgomery to Fairfax. An alternative proposal runs along Reading Road, ending south of Golf Manor.

According to Duke's website, "This pipeline extension project will enhance gas supply reliability and flexibility across the system, replace and modernize aging infrastructure and enable Duke Energy to supply natural gas in southwest Ohio."

Duke spokeswoman Sally Thelan describes the proposed pipeline as "the backbone of our system moving north-south." She says new materials will enhance the safety factors. "We are confident in our safety record that we are able to do this project."

But NOPE representative Jared Newman says the pipeline is not needed. He says even more concerning is Duke's safety track record. "This project puts a lot of burden on the state to regulate Duke and inspect Duke and I don't know if they are really equipped for that."

He says there must be another way. "It's hugely disruptive and expensive and puts people at risk."

Upcoming Meetings And Hearings:

March 13 at 6:30 p.m. - NOPE town hall meeting, Evendale Recreation Center, 10500 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241

March 21 at 3 p.m. - Public hearing, UC Blue Ash Muntz Hall, Room 119, 9555 Plainfield Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45236

April 9 at 10 a.m.- Evidentiary hearing, PUCO Hearing Room 11-A, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215

The Ohio Power Siting Board will deliberate and a decision is expected possibly in late summer.