How To Recycle Broken Or Unwanted Holiday Lights

If you come across a string of broken lights as you unpack decorations for the upcoming holiday season, know there is at least one bright spot: you don't have to send them to a landfill.
With the holidays fast approaching, Great Parks of Hamilton County has again partnered with Cohen Recycling to provide free disposal of broken or unwanted lights. Starting November 1 through February 1, 2019, bins will be placed in the visitor's centers of the following parks around Hamilton County:
- Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve
- Glenwood Gardens
- Miami Whitewater Forest
- Sharon Woods
- Winton Woods
- Woodland Mound
The scrap value of the lights collected will be donated back to Great Parks by Cohen Recycling, with a matching donation of up to $2,000, according to a release. To learn more, visit the Great Parks' website.