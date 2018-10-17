How To Recycle Broken Or Unwanted Holiday Lights

    Starting November 1 through February 1, 2019, recycling bins for holiday lights will be placed in the visitor's centers of six parks around Hamilton County.
If you come across a string of broken lights as you unpack decorations for the upcoming holiday season, know there is at least one bright spot: you don't have to send them to a landfill. 

With the holidays fast approaching, Great Parks of Hamilton County has again partnered with Cohen Recycling to provide free disposal of broken or unwanted lights. Starting November 1 through February 1, 2019, bins will be placed in the visitor's centers of the following parks around Hamilton County: 

  • Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve
  • Glenwood Gardens
  • Miami Whitewater Forest
  • Sharon Woods
  • Winton Woods 
  • Woodland Mound 

The scrap value of the lights collected will be donated back to Great Parks by Cohen Recycling, with a matching donation of up to $2,000, according to a release. To learn more, visit the Great Parks' website.

