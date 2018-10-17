How To Recycle Broken Or Unwanted Holiday Lights

If you come across a string of broken lights as you unpack decorations for the upcoming holiday season, know there is at least one bright spot: you don't have to send them to a landfill.

With the holidays fast approaching, Great Parks of Hamilton County has again partnered with Cohen Recycling to provide free disposal of broken or unwanted lights. Starting November 1 through February 1, 2019, bins will be placed in the visitor's centers of the following parks around Hamilton County:

Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve

Glenwood Gardens

Miami Whitewater Forest

Sharon Woods

Winton Woods

Woodland Mound

The scrap value of the lights collected will be donated back to Great Parks by Cohen Recycling, with a matching donation of up to $2,000, according to a release. To learn more, visit the Great Parks' website.