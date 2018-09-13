Robert Redford On Retiring: It's Hard 'Talking About Your End'

Oscar-winner Robert Redford talks about his last film – The Old Man & The Gun, filmed in Greater Cincinnati last year – on CBS Friday night and Sunday morning.

An interview by CBS correspondent Lee Cowan – a former WLWT-TV reporter – will air on Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning (8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, Channel 12) and on CBS Sunday Morning (9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Channel 12). Most of the interview will be broadcast Sunday, CBS says.

Redford, 82, has said that The Old Man & The Gun -- a film about an aging bank robber which has received good reviews – will be his last as an actor. Here's part of the CBS media release:

"You know, I can't do this forever,' Redford tells Cowan. "I've been doing it since I was 21. As you move into your 80s, you say, 'Hey, that's enough, that's enough.' "

Redford, 82, says his new film, The Old Man & The Gun, set to open later this month (Sept. 28), is his last as an actor, but he's not retiring from the industry altogether.

Told by Cowan that it is hard to hear he's not going to act anymore, Redford says it's not easy for him, either.

"It's hard for me to say it," Redford agrees.

"Well, yeah," Redford says. "You don't like talking about your end. I mean, who does, you know?"

Redford and Cowan talk about his career, his past interviews on CBS Sunday Morning, his future, and the challenges of being a celebrity. He loved the acting part, he tells Cowan, but the other stuff that comes with it, not so much.

"You get further and further away from the thing you like the most, which is the work," Redford says.

The interview is part of CBS Sunday Morning's prime-time special. In addition to Redford, the special features interviews with fashion legend Ralph Lauren; supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend; and the world’s first test-tube baby at age 40, as well as highlights from the broadcast’s four decades on the air.

More of Cowan’s interview with Redford will be broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning Sunday, Sept. 16 (9 a.m. ET) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS Sunday Morning has been the No. 1 Sunday morning news program for 15 consecutive seasons. Each broadcast features a slate of intriguing stories, thought-provoking arts and culture reports, and profiles of some of the most memorable figures of our time – along with stories on science, Americana and newsmaker interviews. The broadcast launched Jan. 28, 1979 with Charles Kuralt as anchor. Charles Osgood was named Kuralt’s successor in 1994 and held the position until he retired in September 2016, when Jane Pauley was named anchor.