Journalist Elizabeth Neuffer

She is the foreign affairs/U.N. correspondent for The Boston Globe. She recently returned from Iraq, where she is reporting on the preparations for war. She has also reported on the war on terrorism from Afghanistan. Her recent book, The Key to My Neighbor's House: Seeking Justice in Bosnia and Rwanda, is about the war crimes tribunals and the efforts of victims to find justice. Neuffer was on Fresh Air in December 2002, speaking about journalists attending boot camp in preparation for war coverage.

