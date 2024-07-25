Everything you need to know for this weekend's Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival celebrates more than 60 years of local and national R&B talent with artists such as Ne-Yo, Coco Jones and New Edition this weekend. Performances will take place at Paycor Stadium, the Andrew J. Brady Music Center and Fountain Square.

The CMF started as a jazz festival in 1962. Today, it’s Cincinnati’s largest economic driver, bringing in more than $105 million annually. Visit Cincy’s Vice President of Human Resources and Employee Engagement Deena Taylor Brewer says the CMF shows just how dynamic Cincinnati is.

“We have so much art and so much talent that originates from Cincinnati,” Brewer said. “We are a destination.”

The turnout for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show — being broadcast from Fountain Square Thursday morning — reflected this sentiment.

This weekend, Cincinnati will also host "Cincy Soul: The Black Taste" and the 2024 Black Music Walk of Fame Induction ceremony. These events were purposefully planned together, says Hamilton County commissioner and Black Music Walk of Fame founder Alicia Reece.

“We’re honoring (the inductees) and also connecting them with the music festival because a lot of people that are in the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame performed, at some point over the 50 years, at the Cincinnati Music Festival.”

This weekend is the most important for tourism in the area. Taylor-Brewer with Visit Cincy says the concerts sell out quickly, and hotel rooms fill up.

She also says the festival is a good showcase for the city. She says she hears it all the time: visitors are surprised at what they find.

“They had no idea that it was a walkable city and that it had the assets that it has, the parks that it has. So yes, it does inspire people to come back here year after year. It inspires, also, people to bring more people. I’ve seen family reunions happen here, as well as friends who come here every year for the last 20 or 30 years.”

Johnathan Watkins, a lifelong Cincinnati resident who says he's been attending the festival since the 1980s, said these kinds of events are important in keeping communities connected.

“This is the summer party for the city. I’m not going to say just for Blacks because it's for everyone,” Watkins said. “If Cincinnati can be a leading campaign for (diversity) that would be excellent. It’s good because it brings the whole city together.”

The weekend's lineup

Thursday, July 25 (Andrew J. Brady Center)



A Tribute to Hip Hop Music with MC Lyte, EPMD, KRS-One and Black Sheep

Friday, July 26 (Paycor Stadium)



Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London and The Original Lakeside

Saturday, July 27 (Paycor Stadium)



New Edition (featuring Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill), KEM, Coco Jones, En Vogue and Stokley

Other weekend events

CMF Outdoor Museum — July 19 at 7 p.m. at Washington Park with Friday Flow

The Rickey Smiley Show — July 25-26 live at Fountain Square from 5-9 a.m.

Visit Cincy’s Vibe Marketplace — Fountain Square, July 25-28 at Fountain Square

Cincy Soul: the Black Taste — July 27-28 at Fountain Square

Queen City 5K — July 27 at 8 a.m. at The Banks

The Black Man Think Tank — July 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Banks

Big3 Basketball League — July 28 at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Bank Center

The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century — July 16-28 at Cincinnati Art Museum

The Negro Motorist Green Book Exhibition — July 26-28 at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

