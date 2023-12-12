New Edition, SWV and more to perform at 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival

Maxwell, SWV, Fantasia, New Edition, and Bell Biv DeVoe top the 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival lineup announced Tuesday. More artists are expected to be announced for the three-day event July 25-27, 2024 at the Andrew J. Brady Center and Paycor Stadium.

The current schedule includes:



Thursday, July 25 (Andrew J. Brady Center): A Tribute to Hip Hop Music

Friday, July 26 (Paycor Stadium): Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London and Lakeside

Saturday, July 27 (Paycor Stadium): New Edition featuring Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, KEM, (artist to be announced), SWV and Stokley

"We are thrilled with this year's lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G," Joe Santangelo, the festival's producer, said in a news release. "This year's lineup is the most jam-packed R&B lineup we've ever had, representing fan favorites across the decades from New Edition to Maxwell to Fantasia, and so many more."

The Cincinnati Music Festival has been around since 1962. It's one of the city's top economic drivers, contributing $107.4 million annually, according to a study by the UC Economics Center commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.