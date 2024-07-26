Nearly 20 candidates apply for open Cincinnati School Board seat

Last week, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education member Mike Moroski resigned from the Board to focus on his job as executive director at Hamilton County's Human Services Chamber.

Now, the remaining board members are tasked with appointing a new member to fill Moroski's seat and serve the remainder of his term which concludes at the end of 2025.

Following his resignation, CPS held an open application period, which closed Wednesday. The Board met in executive session Thursday to review the candidates.

During the week, 19 people applied to fill the open seat with one candidate withdrawing before the deadline, leaving the Board with 18 applicants.

The list of candidates includes several CPS parents, some local principals, university instructors, a health professional, a former primary candidate for mayor, and a candidate from last year's school board race.

The former school board candidate, Bryan Cannon, finished 4th in the 2023 election, losing out to incumbent board members Eve Bolton and Ben Lindy, and newcomer Kendra Mapp for the three open seats on the Board. Cannon currently serves as a physical education teacher at Mt. Healthy High School.

Another applicant, Gavi Begtrup, is a local entrepreneur who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2021, losing in the primary. Begtrup also ran for state representative in Ohio's 27th district in 2022 but lost to the eventual winner of the race, Rachel Baker, in the Democratic primary. Now in 2024, he is a delegate for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Within the school district, Abria Drummonds has also thrown her hat into the ring. She's been a part of the Parent Foundation of Fairview-Clifton Garman Language School for years, most recently serving as PTO president. Drummonds' image has been featured prominently on various promotional materials for CPS.

The Board of Education is expected to appoint its newest member at its regularly scheduled business meeting Monday, Aug. 5.

The full list of applicants, listed alphabetically by last name, can be viewed below: