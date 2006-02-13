The Good Lieutenant, the Best Actress

Actress S. Epatha Merkerson just won the triple crown of television honors: an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actor's Guild award. To many Law and Order viewers, Merkerson will always be Lt. Anita Van Buren. It was her performance in the HBO special Lackawanna Blues that won her recent honors, however.

Currently, Merkerson is in her 13th season on Law and Order, a mark that makes her the longest-running character on the TV juggernaut. Previously, she played Reba the Mail Woman on the series Pee-Wee's Playhouse.

Merkerson's work in the Broadway production of The Piano Lesson led to a Tony nomination. Merkerson's other screen credits include Jersey Girl, Terminator II, and Jacob's Ladder.

