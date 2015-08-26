Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, we ask some of our favorite public-radio hosts to share their favorite new songs. For August, CBC Music's Grant Lawrence — a self-professed "fan of guitars" — picks a chiming, catchy tune by the emerging Canadian rock band Fast Romantics.

Also in the mix: the latest from veteran slowcore band Low, punk trio Potty Mouth, old-school soul singer Ural Thomas and more. Hear all the songs below.

