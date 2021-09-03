Brazil's President Mounts Reelection Campaign

In the vein of Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told a group of Christian leaders last week that he sees three possibilities for his future: prison, death or winning the 2022 election.

Now he is calling his supporters to the country’s capital, Brasilia, and Sao Paulo for Brazil’s Independence Day on Tuesday

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR international correspondent Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

