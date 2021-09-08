© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking Up: True Crime Meets Scientific Research (Featuring Sam Kean)

91.7 WVXU
Published September 8, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT

Astronomy meets true crime as Dean and Anna explore stories of stolen moon rocks and urban legends of precious telescope lenses going missing at their own observatory.

Astronomy meets true crime as Dean and Anna explore stories of stolen moon rocks and urban legends of precious telescope lenses going missing at their own observatory. All of this is to expand upon the stories of our guest Sam Kean (@sam_kean), author of the new book The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science.