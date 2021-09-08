Looking Up: True Crime Meets Scientific Research (Featuring Sam Kean)
Astronomy meets true crime as Dean and Anna explore stories of stolen moon rocks and urban legends of precious telescope lenses going missing at their own observatory.
Astronomy meets true crime as Dean and Anna explore stories of stolen moon rocks and urban legends of precious telescope lenses going missing at their own observatory. All of this is to expand upon the stories of our guest Sam Kean (@sam_kean), author of the new book The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science.