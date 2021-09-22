China Promises To Stop Building Coal Plants Abroad

Xi Jinping promised the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China "will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.”

The Chinese leader didn’t provide much detail beyond that statement, but it would be a major shift for China, which is both the world’s biggest domestic coal producer and the largest funder of coal plants around the world.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cecilia Han Springer, senior researcher with the Global China Initiative at Boston University.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.